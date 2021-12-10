MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 7505: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7505 in its research report dated December 09, 2021.

December 10, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


We attended LTI's Analyst Day in which management presentations and commentary reconfirmed the confidence in revenue growth sustainability, led by cloud, data and digital services. It expects the usual seasonality - a stronger H2 vs. H1 - to continue in FY22 too. Management indicated that the large deal pipeline remains robust at USD2.07bn (USD1.9bn a year ago), with new logos contributing 44% to the deal pipeline. Management is confident of top-quartile revenue performance, and expects at least USD2bn revenue, with 14-15% NPM in FY22 on strong demand and good progress on client mining. LTI has put in place a clear sales strategy to drive growth, under which it will consolidate and grow the 50 key Accounts, harvest high-potential growth accounts (53 F500 accounts identified), and incubate new growth engines (digital solutions and next-gen alliances).



Outlook


We reiterate the company would post top-quartile revenue growth, which reaffirms our conviction. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR7,505 (40x Q4FY23E)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations
first published: Dec 10, 2021 02:24 pm

