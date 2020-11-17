Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 387: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 387 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on KNR Constructions
KNR posted revenue in line however, EBITDA margins and PAT above estimates. KNR posted 10.1%/ -1.4%/ 19.5% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs6.0 bn/ Rs1.2 bn/ Rs611 mn in Q2FY21. We maintain our revenue estimates and slightly increase our EBITDA margin estimates by 213/ 49 bps for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increased our APAT estimates by 17.0%/ 2.4% for FY21E/ FY22E. We introduce FY23E. Labour availability currently stands at 80% (60% in Aug’20) which is expected to increase to 100% post festive season.
Outlook
We expect a 18.8%/ 19.0% revenue/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E, with EBITDA margins of 19.6%/ 18.0%/ 18.0% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. Considering pick up in execution from Q3FY21E, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to Rs387 (15x Sep’22E EPS and 1.2x PB for HAM investment).
