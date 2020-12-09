PlusFinancial Times
Buy KNR Constructions: target of Rs 367 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 367 in its research report dated December 08, 2020.

Dec 9, 2020 / 02:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on KNR Constructions


Road project awarding and construction activities increased during October 2020. Toll project revenues are also rising robustly as seen by FASTag and NHAI toll collections. Bank credit deployment to roads sector has started to show improvement with healthy y-o-y rise during September and October which should aid execution of ongoing projects and financial closure of new projects going ahead. Liquidity conditions set to improve with completion of BOT asset deal and expected receipts from Telangana state government.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on KNR Constructions with a revised price target of Rs. 367 as we believe that improving industry outlook and strengthening balance sheet are strong growth levers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #KNR Constructions #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:45 pm

