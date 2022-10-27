English
    Buy Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Kewal Kiran Clothing recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


    KKCL is a branded apparel player with a strong bouquet of brands (owned brands ‘Killer’, ‘Lawman Pg 3’, ‘Integriti’ and ‘Easies‘) across various price points. The company’s product portfolio is primarily focused on men’s casual wear and it has also entered the women’s and kids wear. On the financial front, KKCL has exhibited consistent double digit margins with a healthy balance sheet and strong return ratios, though revenue growth has been constrained owing to the company’s policy of not resorting to excessive discounting like many of its peers. KKCL has exhibited a strong margin profile over the last decade with average margin in excess of 20%, better than most peers in the branded apparel space.



    Outlook


    We have a BUY rating on the stock. We value KKCL at Rs 580 i.e. 26x FY24E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 02:30 pm
