Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 85: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated January 13, 2020.

January 13, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Karnataka Bank


Lower treasury income and higher opex (one-time superannuation expense) led to a ~13% sequential decline in operating profit for Karnataka Bank. With the standstill on NPA recognition, asset quality and PCR improved.



Outlook


With the expected pick-up in earnings in FY22 and limited downside from current levels, we maintain a Buy, at a TP of Rs 85 valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY23e book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations
first published: Jan 13, 2021 04:21 pm

