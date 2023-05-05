English
    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

    Jyothy Labs Limited’s (JLL’s) operating performance largely met our expectations in Q4FY23, with consolidated revenues growing by 13% y-o-y to Rs. 617 crore while OPM expanded by432 bps y-o-y to 14.8% resulting in 61% y-o-y growth in PAT to Rs. 59.3 crore. JLL aims to focus on improving volume growth, improve market share in key categories, widen distribution reach and enhance digitisation to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium-long term. Further, JLL targets to achieve a historical OPM of 15-16% in the next 1-2 years. The company remains debt free with cash on books at Rs. 283 crore as on March 31, 2023.


    Outlook

    Stock trades at a discounted valuation of 23.8x/19.8x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 240.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

