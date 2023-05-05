Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Limited’s (JLL’s) operating performance largely met our expectations in Q4FY23, with consolidated revenues growing by 13% y-o-y to Rs. 617 crore while OPM expanded by432 bps y-o-y to 14.8% resulting in 61% y-o-y growth in PAT to Rs. 59.3 crore. JLL aims to focus on improving volume growth, improve market share in key categories, widen distribution reach and enhance digitisation to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium-long term. Further, JLL targets to achieve a historical OPM of 15-16% in the next 1-2 years. The company remains debt free with cash on books at Rs. 283 crore as on March 31, 2023.



Outlook

Stock trades at a discounted valuation of 23.8x/19.8x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 240.

