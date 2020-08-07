172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jsw-energy-target-of-rs-65-motilal-oswal-5658801.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy (JSWE)'s results reflected the impact of lower merchant sales volumes due to lower power demand and merchant prices. At a consolidated level, EBITDA was down 8% YoY to INR7.5b. Debt reduction continues, with net debt (incl. acceptances) declining ~INR1.6b during the quarter. Interest cost also decreased by 11% YoY. Furthermore, FCF generation would continue to be strong given ~80% of JSWE's capacity is under long-term PPAs. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR65/sh.



Outlook


Furthermore, these tied-up PPAs contribute ~95% to the company's EBITDA. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR65/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:47 pm

#Buy #JSW Energy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

