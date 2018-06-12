Buy J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 474: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on J Kumar Infraprojects

J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL) delivered strong Q4FY18 performance with revenue surging 73% YoY to ~INR9bn; top-line growth was aided by consolidation of joint ventures (~INR1.5bn contribution). With EBITDA margin improving 110bps YoY, PAT soared 95% YoY. Pick up in work on Mumbai Metro and JNPT projects drove execution during the quarter. With all five TBMs expected to start working on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project from July 2018, we believe execution will gain further traction.

Outlook

Healthy order book (book-to-bill at 3.7x), lean balance sheet (net debt<0.1x) and burgeoning opportunities in the urban infra space render us bullish on the company. Maintain 'BUY' with target price of INR474.

