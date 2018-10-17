Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank
Business growth remained strong. Advances increased higher than our estimate at 32.4% YoY (highest in last several quarters) to Rs 163144 crore while deposit grew 18.9% YoY to Rs 168219 crore Margins stayed at strong levels of >3.8%. NII maintained healthy growth trend of 21% YoY to Rs 2203 crore Asset quality stayed steady QoQ. The GNPA ratio improved to 1.09% vs. 1.15% QoQ while the NNPA ratio fell 3 bps QoQ to 0.48% The bank made contingency provisions of ~Rs 275 crore towards exposure to an infrastructure company. This account is currently standard. Total provisions came in at Rs 590 crore vs. our estimate of ~Rs 315 crore. This impacted the bottomline PAT was at Rs 920 crore (up 4.6% YoY) vs. our estimate of Rs 1091 crore. Excluding contingent provisions, the traction in earnings would have been healthy at ~24% YoY.
Outlook
IIB has continued to deliver a strong performance. Consistent return ratios of ~17-19% RoE & ~2% RoA provide comfort. An improving CV cycle & consequent rise in high yielding vehicle portfolio augur well for future. Superior growth, strong liability franchise, stable margins and steady credit costs are seen enabling earnings growth at 28.3% CAGR in FY18-20E (earlier estimate of ~32% CAGR). The bank has announced an all-share deal to buy Bharat Financial (BFIL). This merger is expected to add ~Rs 8/ share to the standalone BV while warrant issuance to promoter can add ~Rs 25/share. We factor in higher provisions in FY19E for exposure to an infrastructure company. We maintain BUY rating but reduce the target price to Rs 1900 (earlier 2150), valuing the stock at ~3.6x FY20E ABV.
