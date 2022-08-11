English
    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 450: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    IGL’s Q1FY23 standalone EBITDA/APAT of Rs6.18/Rs4.21bn (up 23%/25% qoq; up 62%/72% yoy) came in 15%/12% above our estimates, led by a 10% beat in gross margins on slightly higher-than-expected realizations and lower unit gas cost. Gas sales volumes rose 48% yoy/2% qoq to 7.89mmscmd, in line with estimates. CNG was 2% higher than expectations (up 6% qoq), while PNG was a 6% miss (down 5% qoq). Domestic PNG fell 14% qoq (flat yoy), while I/C declined 4%. Trading was largely flat. Gross margin rose 12% qoq to Rs14.3/scm, with net realization up 29% and unit gas cost rising by 39%. Unit opex was 3% higher than expectations at Rs5.7/scm. Hence, EBITDA/scm was up 20% qoq at Rs8.6 vs. Rs7.5 estimated by us (up 9% yoy).



    Outlook


    We have cut our FY24E/25E EPS by 2%/4%, as we slightly adjust EBITDA/scm to Rs7.5- 7.6 range. We roll over to Sept’24E and retain our TP at Rs450 with a Buy. Policy support for the CGD sector and resumption of price hikes not affecting demand are key triggers.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
