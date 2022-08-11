English
    Buy Indoco Remedies: target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies


    Indoco manufactures and markets branded formulations and APIs for the domestic and export markets. In domestic formulations, through its nine marketing divisions, the company serves a range of specialties. Domestic formulations accounted for 54% of revenues. Major therapies are: respiratory, anti-infectives, stomatologicals, gastrointestinals and vitamins • Formulation exports accounted for 41% (regulated markets:81%) of revenues while APIs contributed 4% with remaining coming from CRAMS.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on the back of 1) steady domestic business visibility, 2) strong exports guidance and 3) expected improvement in margins. We value Indoco Remedies at Rs 525 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 29.2.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indoco Remedies #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:31 pm
