English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 380: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies

    We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS by ~11%/6% to factor in low margins and US sales. Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) Q1FY24 revenues at Rs4.2bn were largely in-line, while EBITDA was 20% below our estimates led by Rs80mn one offs and higher other expenses. Adjusted for one offs, margins came in at 16.2%. The recent OAI to its Goa unit-2 is negative and will restrict growth in US sales in FY24. However, we remain structurally positive on INDR’s growth prospects given steady domestic franchise (50% of total sales) and reasonable valuations. We expect 17% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E. At CMP, stock is trading at 15x FY25E EPS.

    Outlook

    We retain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs380 valuing at 18x FY25E EPS. Timely resolution of Goa facility unit-2 is a key for re-rating.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indoco Remedies - 26 -07 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indoco Remedies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 05:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!