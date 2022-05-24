English
    Buy Indigo Paints: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints


    Indigo Paints Limited (IPL) posted good performance in an inflationary environment. Revenue grew 13% y-o-y (largely a price led growth) and OPM improved 176 bps y-o-y to 18.6%. PAT grew 39% y-o-y to Rs. 34.6 crore. IPL has shifted focus on improving reach/output per dealer in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns. The company targets to grow 2x the industry in the medium term with revamped focus on large towns and steady growth in smaller towns. Revamped strategy is unlikely to impact profitability. Margins will gradually improve post correction in input prices and because of better operating leverage in the medium term.


    Outlook


    IPL’s stock price has corrected by 38% from its high and is currently trading at 52.3x and 37.7x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,250


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 07:16 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.