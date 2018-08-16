App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 410: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Indian Bank


Indian bank’s total advances grew at a healthy 22.8% YoY (vs. CSEC estimate of 23.7%) to INR 1.64tn. The domestic loan book grew by 23.7% YoY (1% QoQ), driven by growth in RAM (Retail Agricultural and MSME) segment up 26.8% YoY (3.1% QoQ). Corporate & Commercial segment also saw a growth of 19.9% YoY. Management has guided loan book growth of ~20% in FY19E, driven entirely by the RAM segment.


Outlook


The bank has shown strong performance driven by margin expansion and relatively lower slippages (in normal course). Superior asset quality amongst its PSU peers, strong loan growth trajectory coupled with lower costs and margin expansion paints a positive outlook for the bank. Hence, we maintain a BUY rating with a target price of INR 410, assigning a P/ABV of 1.2X FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Indian Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.