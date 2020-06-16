Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 1225: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IIFL Wealth has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on IIFL Wealth
IIFL reported 4QFY20 loss of INR30m, driven by one-off MTM loss of INR790m on its AIF holdings. Excluding MTM loss, PBT grew 22% QoQ to INR940m, aided by 16% QoQ growth in revenue. Opex also rose 13% QoQ on higher ESOP cost of INR380m (INR170m in 3Q). For FY20, PBT (excluding other income) declined 28% YoY to INR3.56b.
Outlook
We cut our FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 10–13% to account for lower AUM. Buy, with TP of INR1,225 (25x FY22E EPS).
