Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 1225: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on IIFL Wealth

IIFL reported 4QFY20 loss of INR30m, driven by one-off MTM loss of INR790m on its AIF holdings. Excluding MTM loss, PBT grew 22% QoQ to INR940m, aided by 16% QoQ growth in revenue. Opex also rose 13% QoQ on higher ESOP cost of INR380m (INR170m in 3Q). For FY20, PBT (excluding other income) declined 28% YoY to INR3.56b.

Outlook

We cut our FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 10–13% to account for lower AUM. Buy, with TP of INR1,225 (25x FY22E EPS).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

