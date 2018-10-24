App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 507: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 507 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company


ICICI Prulife's APE de-grew by 5.4% YoY but saw improvement in Q2FY19 as protection business (1x growth) saw robust traction while savings saw catch up mainly from non-par and steady ULIP growth. Retail NB saw good recovery of 6% YoY in Q2FY18, while group has been growing strong. Slightly lower share of protection and retail NB being slow VNB margins were flattish sequentially at 17.5% but focus remains to improve the same as company continues on protection and retail. We expect margins to remain flattish as opex benefit to playout next year and protection mix being steady as other segments may likely pick-up. We fine tune our business growth numbers slightly downwards with margins unchanged, and slightly cut EV to factor in negative economic variances.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs507 (from Rs520) based on 2.8x (from 3.0x) Sep-20 EV (rolled from Mar-20) as persistency, lower surrenders yet to play out.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.