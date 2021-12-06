MARKET NEWS

English
Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 950: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated December 05, 2021.

Broker Research
December 06, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank is focusing on hyper-personalized digital offerings - be it retail, SME or corporate - to improve customer experience and thus capture customer ecosystem/life-cycle returns while remaining fair to the customers, as it has proven in its insurance business. The bank has done away with product-linked executive positions and KRAs, as the focus has moved to customer-level RoE via cross-selling with an overlaying target of risk-adjusted core profitability at the bank level. We expect the bank to clock 21% core operating profit growth in FY21-24E and a RoE of 14-17% in FY22-24E.



Outlook


We retain Buy with a TP (Dec’22) of Rs950 (2.7x Dec’23E standalone ABV + subs value of Rs196), and believe that the recent correction amid market weakness offers an opportunity to add.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
first published: Dec 6, 2021 01:47 pm

