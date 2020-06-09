App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2215: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2215 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) reported consolidated revenues of Rs.166,000 million in Q4FY20, registering a de-growth of 42.3% on year-over-year (y/y) basis, mainly reflecting loss on investments in life insurance business. Profit after tax (PAT) decreased 8.4% y/y to Rs.41,160 million. On standalone basis, revenues of Rs.119,757 million increased up 3.4% y/y. Net interest income (NII) grew by 17% y/y to Rs.37,800 million in Q4FY20. The company witnessed slowdown in revenue growth as the reported quarter included dividend income of Rs.21 million as against Rs.5,369million in Q4FY19 and profit on sale of investments of Rs.24 million compared to Rs.3,210 million in the previous year quarter. Also, Q4FY20 included fair value changes of Rs.4,276 million mainly due to the fall in the stock markets compared to Rs.1,672 million in Q4FY19.


Outlook


We have updated our estimates factoring in latest numbers and continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs.2,215 per share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.