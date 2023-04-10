English
    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 465: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 465 in its research report dated April 06 , 2023.

    April 10, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco

    Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. Hindalco is one of Asia’s largest producers of primary aluminium • Novelis has leveraged its extensive recycling footprint and favourable market conditions to increase its recycled content to 61% in FY21.

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Hindalco at Rs 465, based on SoTP valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

