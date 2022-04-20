English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 3210: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3210 in its research report dated April 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero is expected to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy, executive motorcycle segments, and aggressive products offerings in premium bike and scooters segments. Hero’s roadmap for EV is convincing given its preparedness and investments in technology and strategic partnerships. The company has launched Vida brand for e-mobility solutions in March 2022. Post the stock price correction of 18.5% over the past six months, the stock is trading at comfortable valuations at a P/E multiple of 12x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.9x its FY2024E estimates, with attractive dividend yield of 4.8%.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,210, led by expected recovery in rural demand.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:19 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,270.40, up Rs 7.30, or 0.32 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,314.90 and an intraday low of Rs 2,262.55.

    It was trading with volumes of 7,525 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 39,611 shares, a decrease of -81.00 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.97 percent or Rs 22.15 at Rs 2,263.10.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,089.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,148.00 on 09 June, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 26.5 percent below its 52-week high and 5.7 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,365.30 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.