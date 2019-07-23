App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2750 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank (HDFCB) posted a mixed performance during Q1FY2020. The bank reported strong operating performance, which was offset by soft NIM and higher provisions. Management chose to be pragmatic about growth and provision cover, does not expect a significant change in business mix and has guided to improve C/I ratio by ~300 BPS over the same period.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,750.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

