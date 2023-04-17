Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1970: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 16 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.



Outlook

We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. : HDFC Bank is expected to deliver higher than industry growth with RoA of ~2% in FY25E. We value HDFC Bank at ~2.9x FY25E ABV & Rs 50 for subsidiaries and revise target price from Rs 1920 to Rs 1970/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Bank - 17 -04 - 2023 - icici