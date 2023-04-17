English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1970: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1970 in its research report dated April 16, 2023.

    April 17, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank

    HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 16 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.


    Outlook

    We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. : HDFC Bank is expected to deliver higher than industry growth with RoA of ~2% in FY25E. We value HDFC Bank at ~2.9x FY25E ABV & Rs 50 for subsidiaries and revise target price from Rs 1920 to Rs 1970/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

