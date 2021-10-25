MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1931: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1931 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank was incorporated in August 1994. It provides corporate banking and custodial services and is also involved in treasury and capital markets. In addition, it offers project advisory services and capital market products, including GDR and currency bonds. NII grew 14.3% YoY in Q2FY22, on higher interest income (+5.6% YoY) and lower interest costs (-4.1%). Non-interest income was also up 18.2% YoY. Provisioning rose 6.6% YoY. PAT ended at Rs. 9,120cr (+18.3% YoY). In Q2FY22, GNPA/NNPA stood at 1.35%/0.40% (vs. 1.47%/0.48% in Q1FY22). Effect of RBI framework restructuring is 150bps of advances.


Outlook


Although the impact of RBI framework restructuring has a peak potential of 10-20bps on NPAs, bank has taken necessary steps to de-risk Balance Sheet. Given positive outlook, we reiterate our BUY rating and value the stock at 3.9x FY23E BVPS with a revised target price of Rs. 1,931.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Geojit #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.