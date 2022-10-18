English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated October 16, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 14.8 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.


    Outlook


    We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. HDFC Bank is expected to deliver higher than industry growth along with RoA of ~2% in FY24E. Thus, we value HDFC Bank at ~3.1x FY24E ABV & Rs 50 for subsidiaries and revise our target price from Rs 1650 to Rs 1750/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:48 am
