    Buy HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC AMC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated December 23, 2022.

    December 24, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC


    HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with a QAAUM of ~Rs 4.2 lakh crore as on September 2022. Market share as on Q2FY23 was at ~11% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and more than 80,000 empanelled distribution partners.


    Outlook


    We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. Rolling our estimates, we value the business at ~32x FY25E EPS and revise our target from Rs 2200 to Rs 2600.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 24, 2022 01:14 pm