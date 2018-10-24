App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech delivered CC revenue growth of 3% q-o-q, while EBIT margin remained at 20%, in-line with our expectations. The management maintains FY2019 CC revenue and margin guidance. It is expected to achieve the mid-point of revenue growth guidance. Positive setups for organic revenue growth in FY2020E on account of ramp-up of deals won earlier, continuation of strong momentum in ERD and anticipated recovery in IMS.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of HCL Technologies with an unchanged PT of Rs.1215.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan

