you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1155: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1155 in its research report dated July 28, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech (HCLT) posted a soft 1Q. However, guidance/deal wins are indicative of acceleration ahead. Revenue at USD 2,055mn was 2.7/8.5% QoQ/YoY in CC with impact of India-SI business decline (USD 12mn, -0.6% QoQ impact). EBIT% was flat at 19.7%, 7bps QoQ as gross margin decline (C3i integration, deal transition) was offset by lower SG&A%. APAT at Rs 24.03bn was supported by a lower tax rate.


Outlook


We’ve factored 9.4/7.6% CAGR for software services (incl ER&D) and IMS, respectively. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,155 (15x FY20E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its 'Dash Charge' as 'Warp Charge' : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai's reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

