Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1155: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech (HCLT) posted a soft 1Q. However, guidance/deal wins are indicative of acceleration ahead. Revenue at USD 2,055mn was 2.7/8.5% QoQ/YoY in CC with impact of India-SI business decline (USD 12mn, -0.6% QoQ impact). EBIT% was flat at 19.7%, 7bps QoQ as gross margin decline (C3i integration, deal transition) was offset by lower SG&A%. APAT at Rs 24.03bn was supported by a lower tax rate.

Outlook

We’ve factored 9.4/7.6% CAGR for software services (incl ER&D) and IMS, respectively. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,155 (15x FY20E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.