Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Tech; target of Rs 1190: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on HCL Tech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on HCL Tech


HCL reported organic revenue growth in 1QFY19 a tad below our estimates, likely on higher than expected pricing resets in some of the extant large contracts/renewals + delays in the start of new deals. However, a strong order booking (‘highest-ever’) should help the growth recover through 2Q-4QFY19. Management’s stance was incrementally positive and improved disclosures, especially on the IP partnerships, should help increase investors’ confidence, more so, given the stock’s inexpensive valuations – at c.13x FY20F EPS, HCL trades at 27%/5% discount to INFO/TECHM. A 4% dividend + buyback yield also limits the downside risk.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with INR 1,190 PT (INR 1,180 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Tech #JM Financial #Recommendations

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

