    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 650: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India


    The 1QFY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 850mn (+102% YoY; -5% QoQ) stood ahead of our estimates primarily on higher than estimated sales volume, which in-turn was boosted by above-average Ad Blue sales. The sales volume during the quarter stood at a quarterly high of 48mn liters (+75% YoY; +28% QoQ), boosted by 34% YoY growth in lubricant and ~500% YoY growth in Ad Blue sales, While the per unit metrics in 1QFY23 might appear YoY and QoQ weaker, given Ad Blue (41% of 1Q sales) is low realization and low margin product, but in absolute terms GOLI managed to maintain Ebitda margins at 12% (4QFY22: 14%), despite inflationary impact on raw material (base oil) and several other costs heads. Price increase of 3-4% in lubricants taken at beginning as well as at the end of quarter, helped tide over increase in costs. Going ahead, GOLI intends to continue to grow at 3-4x industry growth along with plausible Ebitda margin expansion. In our opinion, markets have heavily discounted GOLI’s growth potential and ability for cash-flow generation in light of the EV narrative, and a disconnect exists to that extent, between perceived and intrinsic valuations. Maintain BUY.



    Outlook


    We value GOLI at Rs 650/sh on DCF basis, our TP implies a target P/E multiple of 12x FY24e, as against 8.1x the stock is currently trading at.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants India - 080822 - yes

    Tags: #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:31 am
