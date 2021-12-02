MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals: target of Rs 3086: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Gujarat Fluorochemicals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3086 in its research report dated December 01, 2021.

Broker Research
December 02, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Gujarat Fluorochemicals


We initiate coverage on Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) with a BUY rating and target price of Rs3,086 (upside 50% from CMP). GFL is in a sweet spot with its presence in fluoropolymers, demand for which is increasing driven by the new-age verticals of battery, solar panel and green hydrogen. GFL is in the process of expanding its capacity in fluoropolymers, which provides visibility on growth during our forecast period (FY21-FY24E). GFL is also expanding into other fluorine derivatives used in the new-age verticals, which expands the company’s addressable market and provides a vista of sustained growth. GFL has laid out a bold capex plan of Rs25bn over the next three years. It is likely to see its earnings grow at 45.9% CAGR over FY21-FY24E (on low base though), and RoCE (post-tax) improve from 6.7% to 18% over the same period.


Outlook


Despite the strong earnings outlook, GFL is trading at a reasonable P/E multiple of 20x FY24 vs 42.1x for Navin Fluorine and 27.5x for SRF.



For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Fluorochemicals #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 2, 2021 12:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.