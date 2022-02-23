English
    Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 257: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 257 in its research report dated February 17, 2022.

    February 23, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Greenply Industries


    Broadly in line with our estimated Rs4.2bn/Rs310m, Greenply’s Q3 revenue/PAT grew 24%/19% y/y to Rs4.2bn/Rs298m. Its gross/ EBITDA margins were 334bps/208bps lower y/y to 38.7%/10.2% (ARe 40%/11.3%). Its revenue growth visibility improved, led by the standalone entity (volume/realisations up 11.4%/7.3% y/y), and the overseas subsidiary’s revenue up 58.4% y/y. Margins were slashed by cost pressures, though, largely higher raw-material cost (standalone) and other expenses (subsidiary).



    Outlook


    With the increased capacity to go live in FY23/FY24 and the overall outlook encouraging, we upgrade the stock to a Buy with a higher TP of Rs257, 20x FY24e earnings (earlier Rs227, 20x FY23e earnings).

    At 13:32 hrs Greenply Industries was quoting at Rs 183.75, up Rs 3.10, or 1.72 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 189.95 and an intraday low of Rs 179.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 8,909 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 21,665 shares, a decrease of -58.88 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.29 percent or Rs 6.15 at Rs 180.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 254.25 and 52-week low Rs 156.55 on 08 November, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.73 percent below its 52-week high and 17.37 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,253.28 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Greenply Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:11 pm

