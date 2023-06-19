Buy Granules India; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India
Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. Revenue mix Q4FY23: Formulations – 51%, API (API+PFI) – 49% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 85% to FY23 revenues.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) focus on strengthening the core API portfolio, 2) geographical expansion with product mix changes, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix with an ability to play in strength areas. We value Granules India at 13x FY25E EPS of Rs 27.8 with target price as Rs 360/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.