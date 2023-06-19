Buy Granules India; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India

Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. Revenue mix Q4FY23: Formulations – 51%, API (API+PFI) – 49% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 85% to FY23 revenues.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) focus on strengthening the core API portfolio, 2) geographical expansion with product mix changes, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix with an ability to play in strength areas. We value Granules India at 13x FY25E EPS of Rs 27.8 with target price as Rs 360/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Granules India - 19 -06 - 2023 - icici