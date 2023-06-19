English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated June 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 19, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India

    Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. Revenue mix Q4FY23: Formulations – 51%, API (API+PFI) – 49% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 85% to FY23 revenues.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) focus on strengthening the core API portfolio, 2) geographical expansion with product mix changes, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix with an ability to play in strength areas. We value Granules India at 13x FY25E EPS of Rs 27.8 with target price as Rs 360/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Granules India - 19 -06 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 01:36 pm