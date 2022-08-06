English
    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 959: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 959 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


    Q1FY2023 was a soft quarter for Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) as consolidated volumes declined 5% (6% volume decline in India business) while revenue growth of 8% was primarily price-led. OPM fell by 407 bps y-o-y to 17.0% due to higher input prices. Management expects revenue growth trajectory to improve ahead given focus on category development of low-penetrated categories such as household insecticides, air and hair colour in India, higher media spends in Indonesia and simplification of Africa business’ structure. Decline in raw material prices would help margins improve in Q3; expects to maintain OPM on y-o-y basis at ~20%. Targets OPM to remain in the range of 20-22% in the medium term.



    Outlook


    Stock has underperformed its peers for the past one year and is trading at 42.9x/36.7x its FY2023E/24E earnings. We maintain our Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 959.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
