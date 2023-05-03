English
    Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 946: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 946 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

    Operating performance was in line with estimates in Q4FY23. European market is stable for GNA, while facing headwinds in the North American market. EBITDA margin is expected to be sustained in the range of 14.5%-15%. The stock is trading at P/E of 10.8x and EV/EBITDA of 6.6x its FY2025E estimates.


    We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 946, driven by expectation of 9.7% earning CAGR over FY23-25E, stable margin and attractive valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

