Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 534: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 534 in its research report dated March 23, 2021.

March 23, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on GNA Axles


Established in 1993, GNA Axles Ltd (GNA) is a leading supplier of rear axle shafts, spindles and drive shafts used in commercial vehicle and off-highway vehicles (tractors and construction equipment). Domestic and export revenue mix stands at 66% and 34% respectively. Off highway vehicle (OH) contribution accounts for more than 85% of domestic revenue and CV contributes ~90% of export revenue. We believe strong performance from the domestic tractor market and sharp recovery in the global CVs market would be key drivers for GNA’s revenue growth. In addition, new product line-up like axle shaft for SUVs to provide diversification and scalability.


Outlook


We estimate EPS CAGR of 22% over FY21-23E and value the stock Rs 534 (14xFY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #GNA Axles #Recommendations
first published: Mar 23, 2021 12:06 pm

