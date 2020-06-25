App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 488: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 488 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Glenmark Pharma


Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) announced the receipt of regulatory approval to manufacture and market oral antiviral Favipiravir in India. It has been launched by Glenmark under the brand name ‘FabiFlu’ and is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. This approval has been granted by DCGI under the accelerated approval process owing to the current precarious situation in India. Glenmark earlier received approval from DCGI for conducting clinical trials in India for Favipiravir in COVID-19 patients in early May and has now received marketing approval based on successful trials. Favipiravir showed clinical improvement of 88% in patients between age group of 20-90 years.



Outlook


This success reinforces company’s R&D capabilities and would provide decent financial upside. Maintain BUY.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:49 am

tags #Buy #Glenmark Pharma #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

