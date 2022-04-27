English
    Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 102: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 102 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Gateway Distriparks


    Gateway Distriparks (GDL) continued to impress with an industry leading rail container volume growth (16% YoY growth for Q4FY22; 34% YoY growth for FY22). GDL has been gaining significant market share in the NCR despite heightened competition quarter after quarter, without compromising on realisation or EBITDA/te. Even adjusting for Rs120mn of compensation received on land parcel sales adjacent to Garhi Harsaru, rail EBITDA/teu was ~Rs9,000 for the quarter; management expects the same to be maintained over FY23E. Market share of GDL in the NCR has crossed ~15% (up > 300bps YoY) despite significant competitive intensity (~ 15 ICDs in NCR). Market share in Ludhiana is maintained despite ~8 ICDs operating in the region. Management expects to pass on the cost impact on account of Indian Railways removing 5% rebate over haulage of loaded containers and 25% rebate over haulage of empty containers.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs102/share (Rs 83/share earlier).


    

    Tags: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:07 pm
