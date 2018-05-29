App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Lifestyle Fashion; target of Rs 536: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Future Lifestyle Fashion has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 536 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Future Lifestyle Fashion

Future Lifestyle Fashion’s (FLF) Q4FY18 revenue, EBITDA and PAT came in line with our estimates. Key highlights: i) 4.8% YoY SSSG came on a strong base of 19.7% (versus -1% and -6% SSSG for Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, respectively), aided by 13.7% SSSG in Brand Factory; ii) SSSG for Central came at 1% YoY, partially owing to strong base of 23.3% and strategy to have lower sale days of ~4 weeks vs.

Outlook

On account of sharpened focus on power brands, strong SSSG and margin expansion trajectory, we increase target multiple to 16x FY20E EV/EBITDA (earlier 12x) to arrive at a revised TP of INR536 (earlier INR439). Maintain ‘BUY/SO’. At CMP, stock is trading at 13.3 FY20E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:54 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Future Lifestyle Fashion #Recommendations

