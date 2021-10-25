MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 120: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated October 24, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank


Lower provisions counterbalanced higher opex and lower non-interest income, which led to a sharp ~50% y/y increase in Federal Bank’s Q1 earnings. Slippages and restructuring at ~Rs13bn were lower than anticipated, given the high impact of the bank’s home state due to restrictions related to the pandemic and recent floods. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term.



Outlook


We maintain our positive view on it with a Rs120 target, valuing it at 1x P/ABV on its FY24e book.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 12:30 pm

