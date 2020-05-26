App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 200: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Essel Propack has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 25, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Essel Propack


ESEL delivered flat revenues (5% above our estimate) despite Covid-19-related disruptions in China and India in the quarter. ESEL indicated that it lost revenue of Rs536mn in Q4 due to Covid-19. Adjusted for this, comparable growth stood at 7% yoy. About 55% of ESEL’s annual revenue comes from the oral care segment which has shown resilience in demand despite Covid-19-related dislocations. Oral care/non-oral care revenue decreased marginally by 0.3%/1.2% in Q4 due to lower commodity prices yoy and loss of revenue on account of Covid-19. EBITDA margins improved 114bps yoy despite flat growth, indicating cost efficiencies. Adjusted for the Covid-19 impact, comparable EBITDA margins improved 273bps yoy to 21.7%. Management indicated that Phase-I of project Phoenix (cost efficiency project) resulted in 176bps improvement in EBITDA margin since its inception. ESEL has already launched Phase-II of the project to further optimize cost.



Outlook


We trim our FY21/22E revenue and EPS estimates marginally by 3% as we incorporate a slow Q1FY21 and gradual ramp-up. We roll forward our valuations to Jun-22 and maintain our TP of Rs200 (9x Jun-22E EV/EBITDA).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Essel Propack #Recommendations

