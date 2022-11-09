Buy Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 2330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts Kubota
The company is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share). It also serves domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s.
Outlook
We retain BUY rating amid wider opportunity at play with Kubota coming on board as co-promoter and keenly await the medium term growth plan. Revising our estimates, we now value Escorts Kubota Ltd at SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,330 (25x P/E on core FY24E EPS; earlier TP: Rs 2,390).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.