    Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 910: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Eris Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences

    Eris Lifesciences (ERIS) Q1FY24 reported healthy EBITDA of Rs1.7bn (up 31.4% YoY) with sharp improvement in OPM at 36.4% (up 400bps YoY). We expect margins to sustain as revenue scales up from recent acquisitions which is currently operating at sub optimal profitability. The company has multiple growth levers such as broad based offerings in derma segment, opportunities in cardio metabolic market with patent expirations and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions.

    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs910, valuing 16x EV/EBITDA on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:28 pm

