Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emmbi Industries; target of Rs 96 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Emmbi Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated September 07, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Emmbi Industries


Emmbi Industries’s Q1FY21 revenue from operations declined 24.1% YoY to INR 508 mn (-32.0% QoQ) due to decline in volume as well as realization owing to COVID-19. EBITDA declined 36.0% YoY (down 31.1% QoQ) to INR 59 mn while EBITDA margin contracted by 216bps YoY (+15bps QoQ) to 11.6%. Depreciation & finance cost stood at INR 17.5 mn/28.7 mn respectively for the quarter. Net Profit stood at INR 11 mn for the quarter; down 69.2% YoY (down 71.7% QoQ). Net Profit margin thus stood at 2.1% in Q1FY21 (vs 5.1%/5.0% in Q1FY20/Q4FY20), a contraction of 305bps YoY (-293bps QoQ).


Outlook


Expecting a recovery in upcoming quarters & fairly stable margins, we raise our P/E multiple to 8.0x (earlier 7.5x) on FY22E EPS of INR 12.0/share and maintain our target price of INR 96/share, an upside of 19.2% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of Emmbi Industries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #Buy #Emmbi Industries #KRChoksey #Recommendations

