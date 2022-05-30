Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services

eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 2,500 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

