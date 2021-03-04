English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 320: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on CSB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated March 02, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on CSB Bank


CSB Bank (erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank) has undergone a transformation in last few years after Mr CV Rajendran was appointed as CEO in Dec-16 and after RBI took an exception and permitted a 51% stake by Fairfax India Holdings in Jul-2018. From strengthening its top management, to moving towards product based lending approach, along with balance sheet clean up and improvement in core operating metrics, the bank is now well placed for growth along with adequate capital backing. We expect RoAs to rise to 1.3/1.4% by FY22E/23E led by improving PPoP profile and decline in credit costs.



Outlook


We initiate with an BUY rating with TP of Rs320, valuing the bank at 2.2x Mar-23 P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #CSB Bank #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:09 pm

