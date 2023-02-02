English
    Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on CSB Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on CSB Bank

    CSB Bank is a south based private sector bank with Kerala contributing ~30% of total advances. Changed strategy in various aspects of lending have led to a transformation and improved performance in the past few years. Gold, SME are key lending segments comprising ~45%, ~12%, respectively, of the book • Liability franchise is healthy with loyal customer base of ~21 lakh.


    Outlook

    Thus, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. CSB bank is expected to deliver credit growth higher than industry with RoA of ~2%+. Rolling to FY25E, we value CSB Bank at ~1.3x FY25E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 300 vs. Rs 275 earlier.