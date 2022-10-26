English
    Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on CSB Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on CSB Bank


    CSB Bank is a south based private sector bank with Kerala contributing ~30% of total advances. Changed strategy in various aspects of lending have led to transformation and improved performance in the past few years. Gold, SME key lending segments comprising ~44%, ~13%, respectively, of book • Liability franchise is healthy with loyal customer base of ~21 lakh.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. CSB bank is expected to deliver a credit growth higher than industry with RoA of 1.5%+. Thus, we value CSB Bank at ~1.4x FY24E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 275 vs. Rs 250 earlier.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:28 pm
