MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 530: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated dated July 26, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


Crompton Gr Con (CROMPTON)'s topline stood in line with our estimates, with the strong off-take in northern and western India in June'21 compensating for muted growth in eastern and southern India. However, the two-year revenue CAGR stood at -12%, below -1% CAGR for Havells (on a like-to-like basis when comparing the ECD and Lighting segments). While gross margins stood stable YoY, the EBITDA margin declined as the management continued its spending on advertisements, R&D, e-commerce, and other strategic areas (in line with 3Q/4QFY21). With commodity costs up 10% in 1QFY22, CROMPTON addressed this via a) product premiumization, b) cost savings (INR380m savings in 1QFY22), and c) price hikes of ~5%. While the commodity cost inflation has cooled off a bit, it remains elevated.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating and roll forward our valuation on Jun'23 basis, with TP of INR530/share (45x Jun'23E EPS). Our target multiple discount v/s Havells stands at ~10%, down from 20-30% earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.