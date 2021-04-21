Buy Cipla: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Promising growth outlook for Indian pharmaceutical markets (IPM), which is expected to grow in high single digit to low double digit for FY2022 coupled with Covid led opportunities (albeit in the near term) could benefit Cipla’s India business. Ramp up in gAlbuterol in US followed by a strong product pipeline of respiratory assets as well as complex generics would fuel the growth in US sales. Healthy topline growth, strong earnings visibility, and a healthy balance sheet augur well and would be key positives going ahead.

Outlook

We maintain Buy recommendation on Cipla Limited (Cipla) with a revised PT of Rs 1,100.

