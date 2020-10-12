172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-century-plyboards-india-target-of-rs-206-khambatta-securities-5953291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 206: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 206 in its research report dated October 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Century Plyboards (India)


Century Plyboards (India) Limited (CPIL) has evolved from an eastern India-based regional player to a pan-India company with international presence. The company has expanded its footprint through a network of branch offices and distributors across the country and has also successfully established manufacturing facilities in different parts of India. CPIL has transformed itself from a single-product to multi-product company with almost a half of total revenues coming from non-plywood products such as laminates, decorative veneer, MDF and particle board. CPIL is a market leader in plywood with a share of ~25% in India’s organised plywood market.



Outlook


We expect strong growth recovery in FY22 driven by revival of demand coupled with improvements in margin. The targeted full repayment of long-term debt will boost PAT margin incrementally. Basis its industry leadership position in plywood and MDF, and healthy margin profile, we value CPIL at a target P/E multiple of 20.0x FY22E EPS. This generates a price target of Rs 206 with an upside of 21% and informing a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.